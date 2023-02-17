Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $106,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.57 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

