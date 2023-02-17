Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $116.39 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,227,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $116,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

