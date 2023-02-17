Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $146.90 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 649.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 27.40% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $146,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $40.88 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

