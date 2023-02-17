Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $127,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 71,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 109,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,509,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 95,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.