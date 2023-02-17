Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105,955 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $103,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after purchasing an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Down 1.4 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.