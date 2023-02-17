Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 134,071 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $111,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 583,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 401,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.88 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
