EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

