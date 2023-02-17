EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.20.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $346.01 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $478.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.39 and its 200 day moving average is $363.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

