Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51), RTT News reports. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix updated its FY 2023 guidance to $30.79-$31.64 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $722.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $699.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Equinix

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.47.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 4,757.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

