Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $30.79-$31.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.14 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Equinix Stock Down 1.8 %

EQIX traded down $12.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $709.33. 166,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,238. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $699.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Cowen raised Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $782.47.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

