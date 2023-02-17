Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $800.00 to $825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $782.47.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $722.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $699.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Equinix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

