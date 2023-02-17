Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aethlon Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Aethlon Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

