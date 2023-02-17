Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Caleres, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caleres in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

CAL stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $625,953 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Caleres by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

