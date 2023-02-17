Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNO. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

