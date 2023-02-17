ERC20 (ERC20) 24-Hour Volume Tops $639.36

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and $639.36 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028582 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00217837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00912406 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $109.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

