ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $669.58 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00217803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,239.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00912406 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $109.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.