EscoinToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00011975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $148.89 million and $1.67 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Token Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

