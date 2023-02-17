Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Up 34.3 %

GMBLW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.77.

