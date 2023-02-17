Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,400 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up 2.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 51.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 326,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Loews by 11.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Loews by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 106,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Loews by 154.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 29,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Loews by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Down 0.6 %

Loews Announces Dividend

L stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,146. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

