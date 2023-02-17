Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,275 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $64.28. 354,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,457. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

