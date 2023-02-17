Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,640. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $153.68. The firm has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

