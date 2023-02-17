Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 713,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,801.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.