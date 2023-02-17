Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 15,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 45,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

