European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.57. 40,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

