European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
European Wax Center Trading Up 0.2 %
EWCZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,105. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Featured Stories
