European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 375,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

European Wax Center Trading Up 0.2 %

EWCZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,105. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About European Wax Center

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.