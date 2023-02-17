Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 16th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $17.70 on Friday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $126.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). Euroseas had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Univest Sec cut their price objective on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

