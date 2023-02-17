EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Adrian Paul Sells 4,235,749 Shares

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Adrian Paul sold 4,235,749 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$105,893.73 ($73,537.31).

Adrian Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Adrian Paul acquired 1,234,959 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,289.43 ($12,006.55).

On Thursday, December 22nd, Adrian Paul acquired 3,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,250.00).

About EV Resources

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

