EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Adrian Paul Sells 4,235,749 Shares

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Adrian Paul sold 4,235,749 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$105,893.73 ($73,537.31).
Adrian Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Adrian Paul acquired 1,234,959 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$17,289.43 ($12,006.55).
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Adrian Paul acquired 3,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,250.00).
EV Resources Price Performance
About EV Resources
