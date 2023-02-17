Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $120.46 million and $1.53 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

