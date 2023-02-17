Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,866 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $122,390.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,941.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90.
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $79.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
