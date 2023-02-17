Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,335 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 831,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,092. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $79.85.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

