Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

EXCOF opened at $5.83 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

