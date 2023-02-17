Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

