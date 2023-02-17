Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.83.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $111.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after buying an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after buying an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

