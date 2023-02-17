Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 625,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.7 days.

Extendicare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.0299 dividend. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extendicare Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.