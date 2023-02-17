Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Raises Dividend to $1.62 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

