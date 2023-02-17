Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $460.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

