F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $24,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total transaction of $24,916.90.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70.

F5 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Institutional Trading of F5

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

