F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $146.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

