Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,994. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

