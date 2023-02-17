Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,070 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Farfetch worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Farfetch by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 7,952,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Farfetch Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 4,137,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,573,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

