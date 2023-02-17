Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $322.24

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.24 ($3.91) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.64). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 310 ($3.76), with a volume of 28,021 shares.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 239.99. The firm has a market cap of £205.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

