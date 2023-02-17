Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 14,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 2,609,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

