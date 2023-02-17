Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSLY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $61,238.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $21,322,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

