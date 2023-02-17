Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $114-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.81 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.
Fastly Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 5,589,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,208. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Fastly
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $21,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.