Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $114-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.81 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.21 EPS.

Fastly Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.70. 5,589,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,208. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 371,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock worth $164,440 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $21,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $5,803,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 701,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

