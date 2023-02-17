Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,032,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
