Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,032,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,422,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $0.48 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

