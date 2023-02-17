Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

