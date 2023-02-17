Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Park Presidio Capital LLC

Park Presidio Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 7.6% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

