Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

