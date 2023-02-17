Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.66%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.