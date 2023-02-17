Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FITBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,301. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $27.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

